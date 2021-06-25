Hinson calls on Biden Administration to reopen federal offices

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is pushing the Biden Administration to reopen federal offices to the public.

Many of those local offices - like social security administration and USDA offices - remain closed to the public as part of COVID-19 restrictions that started last year.

That’s despite most state, county and city offices, as well as businesses, reopening to in-person services.

Representative Hinson says her own local offices have been open for months.

Now she’s sent a letter to the President warning closed federal offices are keeping Iowans from getting the services they need.

“Our constituents are experiencing long wait times if they are even able to get through in some cases they are calling our offices frustrated because they can’t get a hold of the IRS, they can’t get a hold of the VA and they can’t get a hold of the social security administration,” Hinson said.

Those federal offices are continuing to offer virtual or phone appointments and have shifted many services online during the pandemic.

