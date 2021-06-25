Heat paves way for bigger problems than potholes on Iowa roadways

ALTOONA, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Department of Transportation says the summer heat can lead to “blow-ups” on the roads.

The DOT says these “blow-ups” happen when hot weather and moisture under the surface creates a large, jagged speed bump in the middle of the highway.

“When they happen, there’s no warning signs of it actually happening,” “It happens within seconds. It just basically, you look at the payment. And next thing you see it? Boom.”

It doesn’t always cause so much damage.

Road crews try to spot heaves, or places where the road is slightly raised.

That helps to fix the situation before it turns into a blow-up.

The DOT said the first blow-up they fixed in Des Moines came earlier than expected, because of the early hot weather.

It says crews try to get to them as soon as they can to keep traffic moving.

And to prevent an extremely dangerous road issue.

