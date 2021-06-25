Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

George Floyd statues vandalized in N.Y., N.J.; suspects sought

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding four suspects in the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The Floyd statue and another one in Newark, N.J. were discovered vandalized early Thursday morning.

It came ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on Friday.

In both cases, the defacements included the name of a white supremacist group.

The Brooklyn bust was unveiled on Saturday for Juneteenth.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s crimestoppers hotline.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for about 9 and a half minutes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi accident on Interstate 380 backed up traffic for miles in Cedar Rapids and spilled an...
Semi accident on Interstate 380 spills entire load of processed chicken
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
New unemployment numbers released Friday.
Millions of Americans quitting their jobs during ‘The Great Resignation’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds to send Iowa law enforcement to assist at the southern border
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

Latest News

Three girls are using the hope their new family brought them to fuel their desire to help others.
Three girls in Iowa create ‘Chairs4Change’ to raise money for families
Shoppers were returning items and shopping for sales. (Source: WALB)
May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
Crane and construction crews work at the partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida...
RAW: Crews work overnight at Florida building collapse
Rain clouds move in over National Stadium Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo, one month before...
Hashimoto: ‘No spectators’ still possible for Tokyo Olympics