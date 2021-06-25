Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley praises Gov. Kim Reynolds at Iowa GOP dinner

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called Governor Kim Reynolds one of the best governors in the country and criticized the Biden administration Thursday night during the 2021 Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner in West Des Moines.

Haley, who headlined the event, focused on three challenges she believes the Republican Party faces: stopping the “rise in socialism,” saving “American culture” and stopping the U.S. from becoming “weaker” when it comes to foreign relations.

“Joe Biden has been a gift to every country that hates America and wants to hurt us,” Haley said. “He’s the polar opposite of Donald Trump.”

During her comments, she criticized the Biden administration’s tax policy, approach to foreign relations and the infrastructure package.

Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann thanked Haley for bringing her “heart” to Iowa.

Kaufman said their number one priority is getting Iowans fired up to take back the Senate and House in 2022.

The Iowa Democrats have not released a statement regarding the event.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.