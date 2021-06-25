Show You Care
Evacuation unnecessary, crews work to contain hazardous material leak after Ames train derailment

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Ames fire department has called off evacuations after a train transporting hazardous materials derailed on Thursday.

It involved 27 Union Pacific cars and occurred near Carnegie Avenue and Edison Street at about 1:45 p.m.

Responders originally planned to evacuate properties North of the incident, but after assessing the damage, they said it’s not necessary.

Crews are now working to get the leaks from the cars contained.

“It’s the same stuff that comes out of your petroleum gas grill, it’s liquid petroleum gas,” Rich Higgins, with the Ames Fire Department, said. “And it’s a minor leak, we’re talking about drips. However, it’s something that we’re concerned with, and it’s something we’ve worked with the DNR. We’ve actually done some damming down stream, so no product runs into the Skunk River.”

The cause of this derailment is under investigation.

