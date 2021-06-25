Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque museum working to remember 2020

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Between the pandemic and the many calls for social justice, 2020 was a year to remember. And the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque wants to preserve parts of it in history.

Hindsight 2020 is a new initiative being launched by the Dubuque Historical Society, asking residents of Dubuque County to donate materials related to the events of 2020 and early 2021.

Wendy Scardino, the director of Marketing and Communications at the National Mississippi River Museum, says this initiative is meant to remember the diverse stories of 2020.

“I think while we live history every day we don’t often think of our day-to-day lives as making history and I think every single one of us can look back on 2020 as a moment in our lives that’s going to be with us forever,” she said.

People can start inquiring with the museum about materials now, a chance to have their piece of history remembered.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Two shot in Iowa City, suspects still at-large
District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office at the Black Hawk...
Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo
One person is dead after a crash in the Mount Vernon area.
Officials identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon
A semi accident on Interstate 380 backed up traffic for miles in Cedar Rapids and spilled an...
Semi accident on Interstate 380 spills entire load of processed chicken
Three-car accident shuts down Highway 13 in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Cedar Rapids hosts annual "Roundup" at McGrath Amphitheatre
Cedar Rapids hosts “Roundup” BBQ festival at McGrath Amphitheatre
One hospitalized after UTV side-by-side rollover accident in Linn County
Phylicia Chandler says one of her jobs as beekeeper is taking care of bee colonies.
Dubuque beekeeper raising awareness on pollinator importance
New unemployment numbers released Friday.
Millions of Americans quitting their jobs during ‘The Great Resignation’