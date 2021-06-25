Dubuque museum working to remember 2020

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Between the pandemic and the many calls for social justice, 2020 was a year to remember. And the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque wants to preserve parts of it in history.

Hindsight 2020 is a new initiative being launched by the Dubuque Historical Society, asking residents of Dubuque County to donate materials related to the events of 2020 and early 2021.

Wendy Scardino, the director of Marketing and Communications at the National Mississippi River Museum, says this initiative is meant to remember the diverse stories of 2020.

“I think while we live history every day we don’t often think of our day-to-day lives as making history and I think every single one of us can look back on 2020 as a moment in our lives that’s going to be with us forever,” she said.

People can start inquiring with the museum about materials now, a chance to have their piece of history remembered.

