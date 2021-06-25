Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police investigate Friday morning shooting that injured a man

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Cedar Rapids Friday morning.

In a news release, officials said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of 1st Avenue NW just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday

Officials said initial reports indicated the shooting happened in the parking lot behind an apartment complex, and that it was a targeted incident.

The 46-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with what officials said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

