Cedar Rapids hosts “Roundup” BBQ festival at McGrath Amphitheatre

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids hosted the annual “Roundup”-formerly known as the “Barbecue Roundup”-at the McGrath Amphitheatre on Thursday.

Only two companies- Porky Chicks Barbecue and Blazin’ Bronco-were part of this year’s event.

One vendor said he’s faced issues getting his products for this summer, with shortages and increased meat prices.

The owner of Blazin’ Bronco said he was grateful to find what he needed from a different source than usual.

“They sent me what they had and I was very fortunate to get it and very happy to get it. So, and it’s at a fair price, so I’m going to let the pricing of our food stay the same. And I don’t want to raise things,” said Dennis Carrino, owner of Blazin’ Bronco.

Corrino believes companies processing the meat he cooks aren’t being honest with their customers in order to make a profit.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.