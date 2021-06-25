Show You Care
The best dogs in the world compete at the Freedom Festival

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dueling dogs was first introduced five or six years ago at the world championships in Dubuque.

“We get to competitors up on the dock for dueling dogs, Side by side, doggy drag racing,” said freedom festival board of directors Dan Musselk.

Dog’s from all over the country competed in Dueling Dogs along the Cedar River in Czech Village. The star of Thursday’s competition is a whippet named spitfire from Olympia, Washington who was a world record holder at just over 3 seconds.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

