Beef processing plant with 750 jobs planned in SW Iowa
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) - Officials say a new beef processing plant proposed for southwest Iowa would bring 750 well-paying jobs to the region.
Cattlemen’s Heritage, a new corporation, announced Friday it plans to build a $325 million plant along Interstate 29 near the Mills and Pottawattamie County line.
The plant would hold 1,500 head per day and have an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion.
The corporation plans to begin construction next spring, with completion in late 2023.
Jobs at the plant are expected to pay an average of $55,000 plus benefits.
