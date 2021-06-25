Show You Care
Beef processing plant with 750 jobs planned in SW Iowa

(file photo)
(file photo)(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) - Officials say a new beef processing plant proposed for southwest Iowa would bring 750 well-paying jobs to the region.

Cattlemen’s Heritage, a new corporation, announced Friday it plans to build a $325 million plant along Interstate 29 near the Mills and Pottawattamie County line.

The plant would hold 1,500 head per day and have an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion.

The corporation plans to begin construction next spring, with completion in late 2023.

Jobs at the plant are expected to pay an average of $55,000 plus benefits.

