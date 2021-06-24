Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

US life expectancy behind other rich nations, study says

A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by...
A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.

In 2018, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.7 years, about three years less than the average life expectancy for 16 high-income peer countries.

In 2020, the life expectancy gap ballooned to nearly five years after the U.S. experienced a particularly high mortality rate.

No other nation experienced a decline in life expectancy as large as the U.S.

Authors of the study wrote the predominant cause for this large decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors that have impacted Americans’ health for decades.

The study was published Wednesday in the B.M.J., a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the British Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Two shot in Iowa City, suspects still at-large
District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office at the Black Hawk...
Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk
More than 1,200 reports of rare heart inflammation cases linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have...
Rare heart inflammation cases linked to COVID-19 vaccines
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators to pitch bipartisan infrastructure plan to Biden
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target