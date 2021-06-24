Show You Care
United Methodist Church in McGregor vandalized

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A church in McGregor, Iowa has been vandalized with spray paint.

The Marquette-McGregor Police Department posted a picture of the vandalism on United Methodist Church on Tuesday.

It shows a pentagram, the numbers “666,” and the word “Satan” - all symbols of devil worship.

Police Chief Robert Millin says he doesn’t believe it was a targeted case.

He also says, since there are very few traffic cameras in the town of McGregor, he’s hoping that residents or businesses with security cameras can help with a lead to whoever is responsible.

“If anyone in the public has any information, any rumors, any camera coverages at least, I mean not only just this block but the even the surrounding area, too, within a couple block radius,” Chief Millin said.

Millin said the police did some door-knocking around the church but neighbors said they were at work or inside when the incident happened.

Police there are asking anyone with information to call 563-873-2500.

