Storms likely this morning, a few may be strong

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The air is thick with humidity this morning and we’re watching a storm complex carefully to our west. This complex is severe and continues to move toward our area. Given such high humidity over us currently, these storms should maintain and the risk of strong storms remains in play, mainly in the form of gusty wind. Heavy rain is also possible as this complex moves east this morning. There may be some scattered storms that re-develop in the afternoon as well. Highs will be around 80 in most areas. Looking ahead to tomorrow, it’s really a very similar setup with high humidity and the potential for strong storms in the area. This weekend, there’s another chance of rain on Saturday with only an isolated potential by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

