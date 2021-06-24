Show You Care
Storms cause damage in parts of Nebraska

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Parts of Nebraska and Iowa are cleaning up after strong overnight storms.

Storms Wednesday night and Thursday morning led to wind damage and power outages in the Omaha area and other parts of Nebraska.

Wind gusts of more than 60 mph downed power lines and trees. Thousands of homes and businesses in the Omaha lost power.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Dodge County, Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office reported that an electrical supply line fell across all four lanes of traffic on Highway 30.

In Iowa, a tree struck a gas line at a home in Pottawattamie County, forcing the evacuation of that home and neighboring houses.

Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Two shot in Iowa City, suspects still at-large
District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office at the Black Hawk...
Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo
One person is dead after a crash in the Mount Vernon area.
Officials identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Christopher F. Bullins, 43, is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed a Cedar...
Suspect, accused of robbing and tying up Cedar Rapids woman, arrested near Galesburg, IL

COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at 2021 Linn County Fair
Expert explains anxiety affecting pets as people return to work, what to do
The Roundup, formerly known as the Barbecue Roundup, returns to Cedar Rapids Thursday.
Roundup returns to Cedar Rapids Thursday
