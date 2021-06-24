Show You Care
Semi accident on Interstate 380 spills entire load of processed chicken

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi accident on Interstate 380 backed up traffic for miles in Cedar Rapids and spilled an entire load of processed chicken on Wednesday.

At 12:33 P.M., officers were dispatched to an accident on I-380 and H Avenue NE for a single-vehicle rollover of a tractor-trailer.

Authorities say the driver was going northbound, swerved to miss an animal, lost control and rolled over in the median.

The trailer contained process chicken and the entire load spilled out into the ditch and down onto the railway below.

Officials say the driver was initially trapped in the cab, but was assisted out by officers, escaping with only minor injuries.

The semi and trailer were removed from the scene of the accident. A contracted tow company will return to the scene to remove the load.

