Scattered storms continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We will get some breaks in the rain through the afternoon today, but it will still be warm and muggy. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees with dew points well into the 60s.

Scattered rain and storms are possible through the evening and overnight hours tonight, but our severe weather threat has lessened and pushed more to the east. Gusty winds, heavy, rain, & frequent lightning may still be possible. Temperatures tonight fall into the upper 60s.

Scattered storms are possible through the day tomorrow becoming more likely in the evening and overnight hours and another potential for strong storms. Highs again in the low 80s. Another storm chance for Saturday and isolated chances Sunday. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App for the latest updates through the weekend.

