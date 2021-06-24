Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Scattered Storm Chances

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet day, the weather returns to a more active state. Overnight tonight is the first time to watch for some development off to the west. This could bring a complex of storms into the state. Additional shower and storm chances continue through the end of the workweek. Thursday’s storms have the potential to turn severe with gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain the primary threat. Rainfall totals could exceed several inches in areas leading to a flash flood threat. More scattered activity remains with us during our last weekend in the month of June. Have a good night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office at the Black Hawk...
Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Storms tomorrow
Dry today, storm chances return tomorrow
Storms tomorrow
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scattered Storm Chances