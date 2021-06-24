Scattered Storm Chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet day, the weather returns to a more active state. Overnight tonight is the first time to watch for some development off to the west. This could bring a complex of storms into the state. Additional shower and storm chances continue through the end of the workweek. Thursday’s storms have the potential to turn severe with gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain the primary threat. Rainfall totals could exceed several inches in areas leading to a flash flood threat. More scattered activity remains with us during our last weekend in the month of June. Have a good night!

