Roundup returns to Cedar Rapids Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Roundup, formerly known as the Barbecue Roundup, returns to Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

The event was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The three-day food and music festival will feature headliners from the 70′s and 80′s at the McGrath Amphitheatre.

It will also include barbecue from four national-competing vendors.

This year, the venue is split into two sections, the food court on the north side and the music on the south side.

The Blooze Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Catfish Murphy, Pure Prairie League and Orleans will perform on Friday.

Surf Zombies, Men Without Hats and A Flock of Seagulls will perform on Saturday.

For more information, including the full lineup and list of vendors, go to CREventsLive.com/TheRoundup.

