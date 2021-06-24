Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More rain chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our scattered stormy pattern remains in play through the weekend. With frontal systems in the area and boundaries left behind from storms chances for rain continue tonight and tomorrow. The muggy meter is high, so strong storms, as well as heavy rain, remain a threat. By the weekend the activity looks to become more isolated by Sunday which holds into next week as well. Have a good night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Two shot in Iowa City, suspects still at-large
District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office at the Black Hawk...
Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo
One person is dead after a crash in the Mount Vernon area.
Officials identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon
A semi accident on Interstate 380 backed up traffic for miles in Cedar Rapids and spilled an...
Semi accident on Interstate 380 spills entire load of processed chicken
Three-car accident shuts down Highway 13 in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scattered storms tonight
Scattered storms continue
Scattered storms tonight
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Storms likely this morning, a few may be strong