More rain chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our scattered stormy pattern remains in play through the weekend. With frontal systems in the area and boundaries left behind from storms chances for rain continue tonight and tomorrow. The muggy meter is high, so strong storms, as well as heavy rain, remain a threat. By the weekend the activity looks to become more isolated by Sunday which holds into next week as well. Have a good night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.