Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. jumped early Thursday, June 24, 2021, after the drugmaker said it will seek approval for its potential Alzheimer’s treatment later this year.(Darron Cummings | AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly says it will submit its potential Alzheimer’s treatment to federal regulators later this year.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment from rival Biogen despite warnings from the agency’s independent advisers that it hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.  

Lilly said Thursday that it will seek approval for its potential treatment, donanemab, based on data from a mid-stage clinical study of the drug involving 272 patients.

Company shares rose around 7% in pre-market trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

