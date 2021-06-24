Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - A bipartisan group of senators sat down with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, seeking his support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan and raising hopes for a breakthrough agreement after arduous negotiations on his top legislative priority.

Biden invited members of the group of 21 senators, Republicans and Democrats, after a tentative agreement was reached Wednesday in talks with White House aides. The pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The White House and Democratic leaders cast the new proposal as a positive development.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Two shot in Iowa City, suspects still at-large
District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office at the Black Hawk...
Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo
One person is dead after a crash in the Mount Vernon area.
Officials identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon
A semi accident on Interstate 380 backed up traffic for miles in Cedar Rapids and spilled an...
Semi accident on Interstate 380 spills entire load of processed chicken
Three-car accident shuts down Highway 13 in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Governor Kim Reynolds responded on Wednesday to a ruling made by an Iowa District court that...
Gov. Reynolds Office to appeal judge’s decision to permanently block mandatory waiting period for abortion
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
Iowa district court permanently blocks mandatory waiting period for abortion
Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.
New Iowa polls: majority doesn’t want Grassley to run again, but approve of Ernst’s job performance
Gov. Reynolds signs bill cutting taxes, investing in mental health and child care
House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., pauses for reporters after meeting with...
Impatient Democrats prepare to go-it-alone on infrastructure