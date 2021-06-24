Johnson County officially changes namesake from slave owning Vice President to Lulu Merle Johnson

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to change the county’s namesake from a slave-owning former Vice President to a University of Iowa alumna and the second African American woman to receive her PhD in the history of the United States (and the first to do so in the state of Iowa).

Johnson County has previously been named after former Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson, the ninth vice president of the United States, serving from 1837 to 1841 under President Martin Van Buren. Johnson was a lifelong slave owner from Kentucky and had no ties to the county, for which he was named after in December 1837.

On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to declare that Johnson County is now officially named after Lulu Merle Johnson.

The Board of Supervisors voted today to recognize Lulu Merle Johnson as the official eponym of #JohnsonCountyIA.



Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson was the first African-American woman to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. For more information, go to https://t.co/nlBHHctSm6. pic.twitter.com/PJIsHUJSSp — Johnson County, Iowa (@JohnsonCountyIA) June 24, 2021

Lulu was born in Gravity, Iowa in 1907. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1925 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s and Baster’s degrees from the University of Iowa (known then as State University of Iowa) in 1930. She went on to earn her Doctorate in 1941, the first African American woman to earn a Doctorate in Iowa and only the tenth Black woman to receive a Doctorate from any American university at the time. Lulu went on to have a distinguished career as a historian and university administrator until her retirement in 1971. She died on October 19, 1995.

Click here for more on the life Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson.

Click here to see the Johnson County Board of Supervisors’ meeting from Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.