Iowa reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 62 more cases Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 62 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,372 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,120 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,465,686 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,306 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,789,811 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.2 percent.

The state reported 57 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with seven having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 20 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

