Iowa poll shows Donald Trump favorability improves, remains polarizing figure

President Donald Trump (Source: AP Images)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite former President Donald Trump remaining a polarizing figure among Iowans, his favorability ratings have improved since March.

That’s according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll that shows an even split, with 49 percent saying they view the former president favorably and 49 percent viewing him unfavorably.

However, Iowans differ in the intensity of their views of Trump. The poll shows 40 percent of Iowans say they view him very unfavorably, while 29 percent view him very favorably.

The latest poll shows an improvement for Trump’s favorability ratings in Iowa since March, when 45 percent of Iowans responded they had a favorable view of him, while 53 percent viewed him unfavorably.

Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes during the 2020 election. Trump also won Iowa in 2016, flipping it from Democrats after Barack Obama won it twice in a row.

This all comes as Trump has talked about possibly running for president again in 2024. But the majority of Iowans responded to the poll saying they would “definitely not vote for him.”

When asked if they would vote for him if he were the Republican nominee in the general election in 2024, 45 percent said they were unlikely to vote for him. That’s compared to 39 percent who responded that they were likely to vote for him. Eleven percent said they might or might not vote for him, while two percent were unsure and another two percent said they wouldn’t vote at all.

Seltzer & Co. of Des Moines conducted this poll of 807 Iowans ages 18 and older between June 13-16.

See the full poll results here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

