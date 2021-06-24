Iowa construction industry facing worker shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The restaurant industry isn’t alone in facing a worker shortage, the construction industry is experiencing a similar struggle.

Master Builders of Iowa says it will take some time to turn the current worker shortage around.

It starts with getting into school to show young people construction can be a career.

But Associated General Contractors of says there are many misconceptions with the industry.

“People only think in terms of I am going to work on some hot road projects doing manual labor,” said Associated General Contractors of Iowa’s VP for Public Affairs of Scott Newhard.

He says some starting salaries with benefits in construction begin at $30 an hour.

Both organizations are not optimistic that filling the construction jobs will get any easier.

