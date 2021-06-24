Iowa Board of Regents to vote on proposed tuition increase at Iowa’s three public universities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Board of Regents will take its first vote on a plan to raise tuition at Iowa’s three public universities this fall.

It comes after a year of flat tuition during the pandemic.

The Regents’ proposal means students at the University of Iowa and Iowa State would pay an additional $280 next school year.

University of Northern Iowa students would pay $115 more.

Non-resident tuition at Iowa State would also jump by about $1,000, University of Iowa by $280, and UNI at just more than $270.

The State Legislature gave the Regents permission to raise tuition to make up for any pandemic-related financial shortfalls.

The legislature did not increase the university budgets at all last session.

The regents will have its first reading this afternoon.

A final vote is then set for July.

