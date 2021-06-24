Gov. Reynolds to send Iowa law enforcement to assist at the southern border

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced Iowa State Patrol officers will be deployed to the U.S. southern border to help law enforcement and border security efforts.

In a news release, Reynolds said the move comes in response to a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The two governors formally requested law enforcement support from all 50 states on June 10. Florida, Nebraska and Idaho are also sending law enforcement to assist Texas and Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said border encounters are at a 20-year-high.

Reynolds said law enforcement in Iowa are recovering drugs, illegal narcotics and weapons that have been smuggled across the southern border by drug cartels.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” Reynolds said in a release. “The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable. Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans.”

Reynolds did not indicate how many law enforcement officers would be sent.

