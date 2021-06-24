COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at 2021 Linn County Fair

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health announced on Thursday it plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at the 2021 Linn County Fair.

The fair begins on Friday and runs through Saturday.

The Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer vaccines will be available from noon to 6 p.m. in the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building to those ages 12 and older.

The Linn County Fair is located at 201 Central City Road in Central City.

To find other vaccine events, go to VaccinateIowa.org.

