City of Dubuque, organizations to work together as non-profit ends Mystic Ice Center management

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The non-profit in charge of operating Dubuque’s Mystique Ice Center has notified the city it will stop managing the facility by the end of July, which has caused concern for the future of the ice center.

The Dubuque Community Ice and Recreation Center Incorporated (DICE) let the city know it did not intend to continue managing the ice center past July 31. Marie Ware, the city’s leisure services manager, explained there is a development agreement that details what happens now.

Mystique Ice Center was built through a development agreement between Dubuque, DICE, the Dubuque Racing Association and Northern Lights Hockey, LLC. The latter is in charge of managing the Dubuque Fighting Saints hockey team.

Ware explained the Dubuque Racing Association can pick up the lease right where it is, and they have 30 days to decide. If they decline, Northern Lights Hockey, LLC has the same option. If by July 31 there is still no one to take the lease, the city will step in and manage it.

“It is really a game of patience,” Ware added. “You must be patient because we work through the process as outlined, so there is many ways that this could work out in the end, and we cannot even think of all of them.”

She said city officials are currently meeting with DICE to talk about what staffing and utility bills looked like in case the city needs to step in. She mentioned, at the end of the day, the priority is to keep the ice center up and running.

“There is a very steep tradition of ice and ice users and ice sports within our community, so we totally understand the concerns that everyone has and are trying to address those as much as we can,” she commented.

TV9 reached out to Marvin Heiderscheit, DICE’s president. He said DICE decided to stop managing the center because it was not financially feasible to continue doing so.

