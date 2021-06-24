Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30.

The White House had acknowledged Wednesday that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Two shot in Iowa City, suspects still at-large
District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office at the Black Hawk...
Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo
One person is dead after a crash in the Mount Vernon area.
Officials identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Christopher F. Bullins, 43, is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed a Cedar...
Suspect, accused of robbing and tying up Cedar Rapids woman, arrested near Galesburg, IL

Latest News

Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
Rescuers search for survivors in south Florida building collapse
COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at 2021 Linn County Fair
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Expert explains anxiety affecting pets as people return to work, what to do