Alburnett man arrested in Cedar Rapids after vehicle theft, police pursuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Alburnett man has been arrested after officials said he stole a vehicle and lead police on a brief pursuit in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night.

In a news release, officials said a Cedar Rapids police officer met with a person reporting a vehicle theft at the Casey’s at 235 Edgewood Road Northwest just after 7 p.m.

As the officer was talking to the victim, they saw the stolen vehicle heading eastbound on E Avenue Northwest.

The victim said they did not recognize the driver. Officials later identified the suspect as 40-year-old Ryan O’Green.

The officer pursued the vehicle, but said the suspect driver accelerated to about 75 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The pursuit continued on E Avenue to 18th Street Northwest and around several road construction barricades. Officials said the suspect drove through a stop sign at Johnson Avenue Northwest and then drove through the intersection of 1st Avenue Northwest without stopping.

When the officer caught up to the vehicle in the 100 block of 18th Street, he said it was unoccupied, the reverse lights were on, and it rolled to a stop in a grassy area by the roadway.

There was reportedly no damage sustained by the vehicle in the pursuit.

Officials said several citizens pointed to houses in the 100 block of 18th Street where they had seen the suspect running away from the vehicle.

Officers said they found the suspect hiding in a garage in the 1600 block of Maple Drive NW, and that he was in possession of several items belonging to the victim of the vehicle theft.

Police said the victim left the keys in the ignition of the vehicle that was stolen while at the Casey’s.

O’Green faces multiple theft and traffic related charges.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.