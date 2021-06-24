12-year-old ‘Running 4 Heroes’ founder recalls meeting Linn County deputy injured in the line of duty two weeks before Coggon shooting

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) -12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge founded the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes in 2019. He travels the country and runs to honor first responders killed or injured in the line of duty. He was in Iowa just two weeks ago to honor area law enforcement officers who were killed on the job this year. While here, he met Linn County Deputy William Halverson.

Cartledge was worried when he learned Halverson had been shot multiple times while responding to an armed robbery at the Casey’s General Store in Coggon on Sunday. He remembers Deputy Halverson being among the first responders to welcome him to the Eastern Iowa Airport when he landed in Cedar Rapids. Cartledge was invited to town by Honor and Respect out of Marion. While here he ran in Independence to honor Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith who was killed in April, as well as Officer Robert McFarland and Nurse Lorena Schulte who were killed while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March. Running for Heroes also gives monthly $10,000 grants to injured first responders.

Cartledge told us while he was here Deputy Halverson was one of the officers who escorted him to his hotel.

”When we got to the hotel, we got out, we chatted for a few minutes he was, he was getting me laughing and stuff. He’s definitely a great person,” he recalls.

He doesn’t usually ever meet the heroes he runs for, so hearing Deputy Halverson had been injured on the job hit close to home for Cartledge.

”You know it’s just a very sad, unfortunate coincidence that has happened that, one of the ones we’ve met happened to be one of the ones almost killed in the line of duty. But it’s a blessing that he’s still on this earth and I’m glad he’s doing okay,” he told KCRG-TV9.

Deputy Halverson received an honor earlier this year with the Medal of Merit commendation award. He helped save several people from a large apartment fire in Fairfax that killed one person in December.

”I really hope he can get back into the line of duty because he was one of their finest,” Cartledge said.

He told us he appreciates all that Deputy Halverson did for him during his visit to Iowa, and now he plans to support him from afar through prayers as he heals.

”We really want to let him know that our prayers are with him. We will be fighting with him for these next few weeks, these next few months however long this healing process takes,” Cartledge explained.

His recent trip to Iowa was Cartledge’s first time in the state. He hopes to visit again very soon and to see Deputy Halverson again.

