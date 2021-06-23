Waterloo launches new e-scooter program

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Waterloo now have another way to get around town.

The city launched a new e-scooter program on Tuesday, and 150 Bird scooters will be available for people to rent for a fee and ride in the city’s core area.

Riders will need to use the Bird app to rent scooters, which cost $1 to unlock and an additional charge per minute of use.

A similar scooter program has been in Cedar Rapids for two years through Veo.

While the Cedar Rapids scooters have been popular, they haven’t been without problems. Earlier this month, two children on a scooter were hit by a car on Mount Vernon Rd. SE, and more scooters have been dumped in the river.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the Main Street Waterloo group has been educating drivers and riders to be aware of the scooters’ arrival.

“There has to be an awareness to all of our drivers that are coming downtown and in the areas where our scooters are to make sure you pay attention on the road,” Hart said.

As in Cedar Rapids, the Waterloo e-scooters will only be available during the warmer months of the year.

