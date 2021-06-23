Show You Care
Two shot in Iowa City, suspects still at-large

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital, with the suspects still at large.

Authorities tell KCRG-TV9 that two adult male victims have been taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and that police are still searching for the suspects.

The incident reportedly took place near the Villa Garden apartment complex by Cross Park Avenue, sometime after 2:00 P.M.

There is no further information on the condition of the victims at this time. Police are still investigating at the scene.

Check back for updates.

Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Iowa City Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
