‘Sweet Feet’ Tracy takes leadership role with Iowa Hawkeyes receivers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyrone Tracy Jr. wants to establish himself as the leader of Iowa’s young receiving corps.

Tracy took a back seat to Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had just 14 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Smith and Smith-Marsette are gone. That leaves Tracy and Nico Ragaini to lead a group that also includes seniors Charlie Jones and Max Cooper.

Tracy says his goal is to be the top receiver in the Big Ten.

