Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Sweet Feet’ Tracy takes leadership role with Iowa Hawkeyes receivers

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs on...
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Iowa City, Iowa. It was back in the 2019 season when Tyrone Tracy Jr., gave himself the nickname “Sweet Feet.” Never mind that Tracy was just a redshirt freshman in Iowa’s experienced wide receiver group. He came up with it, he said that season, so it was his. Two years later, he said he’s keeping it.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyrone Tracy Jr. wants to establish himself as the leader of Iowa’s young receiving corps.

Tracy took a back seat to Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had just 14 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.  

Smith and Smith-Marsette are gone. That leaves Tracy and Nico Ragaini to lead a group that also includes seniors Charlie Jones and Max Cooper.

Tracy says his goal is to be the top receiver in the Big Ten.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Poll shows majority of Iowans disapprove of President Biden’s job performance

Latest News

Longtime Kernels batboy is back in the dugout
Longtime Kernels batboy Jon Jon is back in the dugout
Jon Jon is back in the Kernels dugout
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, June 21, 2021.
John's Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, June 21, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, June 21, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, June 21, 2021