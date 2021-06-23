Show You Care
Suspect, accused of robbing and tying up Cedar Rapids woman, arrested near Galesburg, IL

Christopher F. Bullins, 43, is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed a Cedar...
Christopher F. Bullins, 43, is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed a Cedar Rapids woman and tied her up in her basement.(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man accused of robbing a Cedar Rapids woman and tying her up in her basement has been arrested near Galesburg, Illinois.

Christopher F. Bullins, 43, has been charged with 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Theft, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, False Imprisonment and Obstruction of Emergency Communication.

Cedar Rapids police responded at 6:57 A.M. on Wednesday to a residence on the northwest side to speak with a woman about an alleged robbery.

The woman told police she met Bullins approximately 2-3 weeks ago through Facebook.

At approximately 2:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning, police say Bullins was at the woman’s house, where he threatened her with a handgun, demanded money and stole several items from the woman, including her cell phone.

Bullins is also accused of taking the woman to her basement, putting her in handcuffs and tying several items of clothing around her.

Officials say the woman was able to eventually free herself, walk outside and request help from a neighbor.

When officers arrived, they determined the victim’s vehicle, a 2018 Buick Encore, had also been stolen. An attempt to locate the stolen vehicle was disseminated to law enforcement nationwide.

The car was located on U.S. Interstate 74, west of Galesburg, Illinois shortly after 10:00 A.M. Six Illinois State Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop and took Bullins into custody without incident for several valid nationwide warrants through multiple states.

Police say a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

