String of car burglaries ignites conversation on potential Tiffin police department

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - 13 reports of car burglaries were called into the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night. Wednesday, officers were looking at camera footage, trying to identify the suspect.

Sheriff Brad Kunkel says these kinds of things can happen anywhere, regardless of the level law enforcement presence.

“Unfortunately car burglaries happen, whether it’s small towns that have a police department, small towns that don’t have a police department, they also happen in our local cities that have 24 hour police coverage,” Kunkel said.

Residents say this incident is just one example of why they believe Tiffin needs its own police force.

“I think law enforcement is very important. Now there’s always that key point in timing, when do you add that. The most important thing people are going to have to remember is you have to start somewhere,” said resident Amanda Yoder.

This topic is something Tiffin City Council has heard many times before. But starting a police department from scratch with two officers would cost about $300,000 per year.

Recently, the city upped its contract with the Johnson County Sheriff’s department. Beginning July 1st, officers will be on patrol 75 hours per week.

“Your almost to the point where it’s essentially two full time employees,” Kunkel said.

For now, many in the city are content with the sheriff’s department service. But they also acknowledge the massive growth they’ve seen.

“We’re continuing to work on that and identify what’s the best way we can grow with Tiffin, but also be cognizant of their financial constraints because policing is expensive,” Kunkel said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

