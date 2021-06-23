Several eastern Iowa Casey’s went without gas for part of the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some drivers looking to fill up at eastern Iowa Casey’s General Stores had to go elsewhere this weekend, due to a lack of gas spurred from a lack of truck drivers.

On Saturday, Katherine Pacha went to her local Casey’s in Fairfax on empty, looking to gas up. She said she couldn’t because there was no gas.

“It was my own fault I was on empty but you know you go to your local place and everything is all in bags except diesel and no one can tell you any answers about it,” Pacha said.

Several people across Eastern Iowa posted to Facebook to report visiting Casey’s locations in different towns that had no gas. Some of those locations included Edgewood Road in SW Cedar Rapids near Target, Ely, Fairfax, and Amana.

“You know other people in other towns have dealt with the same thing but it’s just kind of odd that all of the sudden this has happened,” Pacha said.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there is no gas shortage, but there is a shortage of the drivers that deliver the fuel.

“Some gas stations throughout the great lakes and midwest, in fact, are looking at such a big challenge that they’re offering up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses for tanker truck drivers,” De Haan said.

The industry is just another on the long list of businesses trying to find workers amid the pandemic. The good news is that when a gas station runs out of gas, it shouldn’t be too long before a truck shows up to replenish its supply.

“If you see a station without gasoline, it’s probably a matter of hours hopefully. It could potentially be a day or two just depending on the local station,” De Haan explained.

Every Casey’s we drove by Tuesday had gas, including Ely, Mount Vernon, Amana, Fairfax, and the Edgewood Road location in SW Cedar Rapids.

When it comes to getting gas, for those running low every mile matters, and a gas station without gas is an inconvenience.

“You know I understood after the derecho because of the power, but there’s no storms, there’s nothing so it’s kind of infuriating,” Pacha said.

