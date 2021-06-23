Poll shows majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance, handling of pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s approval of Governor Kim Reynolds’ job performance has increased five percentage points since March.

According to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Reynolds’ job approval rating hit 51 percent in June, with 44 percent disapproving and five percent unsure.

The poll shows more Iowa adults approve of the way Reynolds is handling issues like the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, voting laws, criminal justice and schools and education.

In regard to her handling of the pandemic, some specifically pointed to the way she allowed Iowans to use their own judgement to make choices and kept the state open for business throughout the pandemic, but took action as cases spiked.

Seltzer & Co. of Des Moines conducted the poll of 807 Iowa adults from June 13-16. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Despite her rising approval rating, the poll shows that among likely Iowa voters in 2022, a majority think it’s time for someone other than Kim Reynolds to be governor. Only 46 percent responded that they would vote to reelect Reynolds, compared to 51 percent who responded it was time for someone else (three percent were unsure).

See the full poll results here.

