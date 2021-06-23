Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Poll shows majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance, handling of pandemic

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Olivia Sun)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s approval of Governor Kim Reynolds’ job performance has increased five percentage points since March.

According to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Reynolds’ job approval rating hit 51 percent in June, with 44 percent disapproving and five percent unsure.

The poll shows more Iowa adults approve of the way Reynolds is handling issues like the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, voting laws, criminal justice and schools and education.

In regard to her handling of the pandemic, some specifically pointed to the way she allowed Iowans to use their own judgement to make choices and kept the state open for business throughout the pandemic, but took action as cases spiked.

Seltzer & Co. of Des Moines conducted the poll of 807 Iowa adults from June 13-16. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Despite her rising approval rating, the poll shows that among likely Iowa voters in 2022, a majority think it’s time for someone other than Kim Reynolds to be governor. Only 46 percent responded that they would vote to reelect Reynolds, compared to 51 percent who responded it was time for someone else (three percent were unsure).

See the full poll results here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past

Latest News

The Iowa DNR estimates the derecho destroyed more than 4 million trees.
Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources estimates derecho destroyed more than 4 million trees
The Iowa State Patrol is crashing cars to practice investigating why the crash happened and how...
Iowa State Patrol crashing cars for accident investigation class
A wheatpaste mural in the works in Our Town Cedar Falls.
Our Town: Wheatpaste murals around Cedar Falls offer a glimpse into Iowa’s past, inspire togetherness
Cedar Falls wheatpase murals