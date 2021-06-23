People in parts of Linn County dealing with storm damage

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -People in northern Linn County spent today dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday night’s storm. Hail and strong winds damaged homes and crops. This comes just these farmers were finally getting some rain after weeks of dry weather.

100 acres of farmland damaged on Sharon and Jim Greif’s farm near Coggon. It’s the worst hail damage they’ve had in their forty years on the farm.

“Well it kind of makes you sick to your stomach,” said Sharon Greif.

Greif says the corn is about half of the height it was yesterday, and the leaves are shredded.

“Once you’ve had hail damage like this, it just leads to further problems in the production side of things down the road,” she said. “Because now it has injuries and just opening roads for diseases.”

Homeowners in Walker dealing with hail damage as well. Randy Benesch discovered the damage after coming home from coaching a rained-out baseball game.

“A little surprising,” he said. “We haven’t had too many storms come through here in quite a while. My wife FaceTimed me while it was going on. Not much you can do about it.”

Greif hopes Mother Nature will cut them some slack.

“Got the rain last weekend and everything was starting to perk back up again, I swear it grew a foot overnight,” she said. “Then this morning you come out here and look at this.”

Greif says they have crop insurance so they think they will be ok. She’s not sure if it will raise the price of their corn.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.