Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

People in parts of Linn County dealing with storm damage

By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -People in northern Linn County spent today dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday night’s storm. Hail and strong winds damaged homes and crops. This comes just these farmers were finally getting some rain after weeks of dry weather.

100 acres of farmland damaged on Sharon and Jim Greif’s farm near Coggon. It’s the worst hail damage they’ve had in their forty years on the farm.

“Well it kind of makes you sick to your stomach,” said Sharon Greif.

Greif says the corn is about half of the height it was yesterday, and the leaves are shredded.

“Once you’ve had hail damage like this, it just leads to further problems in the production side of things down the road,” she said. “Because now it has injuries and just opening roads for diseases.”

Homeowners in Walker dealing with hail damage as well. Randy Benesch discovered the damage after coming home from coaching a rained-out baseball game.

“A little surprising,” he said. “We haven’t had too many storms come through here in quite a while. My wife FaceTimed me while it was going on. Not much you can do about it.”

Greif hopes Mother Nature will cut them some slack.

“Got the rain last weekend and everything was starting to perk back up again, I swear it grew a foot overnight,” she said. “Then this morning you come out here and look at this.”

Greif says they have crop insurance so they think they will be ok. She’s not sure if it will raise the price of their corn.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Some drivers looking to fill up at Eastern Iowa Casey’s had to go elsewhere this weekend.
Several eastern Iowa Casey’s went without gas for part of the weekend

Latest News

A Marion family is devastated and asking for the community’s help in finding who stole their...
Marion family asking for help finding person who stole motocross bikes, trailer
Mystique Ice Center was built through a development agreement between Dubuque, DICE, the...
Dubuque non-profit backs out from managing Mystique Ice Center
People in parts of Linn County dealing with storm damage
People in parts of Linn County dealing with storm damage
Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been charged in connection with a pipe bomb...
Iowa man charged with making pipe bomb found by young girl