One dead in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash Tuesday night in the Mount Vernon area.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Highway 30.

Officials said the driver of a vehicle heading east near Kepler Drive lost control and went into a ditch, where the vehicle hit a tree.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not released the driver’s name.

