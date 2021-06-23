Show You Care
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash Tuesday night in the Mount Vernon area.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Highway 30.

Officials said the driver of a vehicle heading east near Kepler Drive lost control and went into a ditch, where the vehicle hit a tree.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not released the driver’s name.

