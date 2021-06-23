New Iowa Center for School Mental Health to prepare schools, teachers to meet students’ mental health needs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced a partnership to expand support for mental health, including training, resources and outreach to educators and schools across the state.

The new Iowa Center for School Mental Health is a partnership between the Iowa Department of Education and the University of Iowa College of Education’s Baker Teacher Leader Center.

In a news release, Reynolds said the partnership will better prepare schools and teachers to meet the behavioral and mental health needs of K-12 students in Iowa.

The Center will offer crisis response services, face-to-face and online training and coaching for teachers, strategic planning support, needs assessment and program evaluation of social-emotional learning and positive behavioral interventions and supports implementation.

The Center is expected to begin providing services to schools this summer and throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

To support the Center, the Iowa Department of Education allocated $20 million in federal relief provided in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

