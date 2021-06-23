Show You Care
Marion family asking for help finding person who stole motocross bikes, trailer

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family is devastated and asking for the community’s help in finding who stole their motocross bikes and trailer from out of their driveway.

Shawn Domer says it happened Monday. He and his wife noticed their trailer missing that contained 4 motocross bikes belonging to his kids. He says he filed a police report, and neighbors surveillance cameras captured the theft.

The trailer has GPS tracking on it, so they found that Tuesday about 3 miles from their house in a wooded area. Domer says their family is a big part of the motocross community and race often so he feels bad mostly for them.

“Just to see that their gear and all their riding clothes were all gone through, and the inside of the trailer was ransacked with lockers broken into, that’s what really tore into me,” said Domer. “We’re not going to be able to go to these upcoming events and that is sad.”

Domer says they have a picture of the green Ford Ranger in the surveillance footage and is hoping to locate the pickup to get the bikes back.

