Iowa’s unemployment rate increases in May amid pandemic recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s unemployment rate rose in May to 3.9 percent, as the state’s workforce is still recovering from the pandemic.

The rate is up from 3.8 percent in April, and down from 8.3 percent a year ago in the midst of the pandemic shutdowns.

However, comparing to May 2019, when the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent, Iowa has lost 83,200 workers. That’s people working or looking for a job.

Iowa did add about 5,000 jobs in May, but saw more than 6,000 people enter the workforce.

That’s before Iowa ended expanded and extended unemployment benefits earlier this month. But the numbers also show how far Iowa’s economy still has to go to recovery from the pandemic.

The state has also lost 99,700 jobs.

