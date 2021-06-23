Iowa State Patrol crashing cars for accident investigation class

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Patrol is crashing some cars, but it’s all on purpose.

They’re doing this to investigate why crashes happen and how to prevent them.

It’s part of a demonstration at the Iowa Speedway in Newton. The State Patrol is hosting a special accident investigation class.

Crash investigators from across the country are in Iowa to learn. A specialty engineering firm sets up remote control cars with crash dummies.

Cameras in and outside the cars record the impact. Everyone can see how the crash happens and how to approach the investigation.

“This is kind of an emphasis on both parties, should we say, the person in the car as well as the farmer that we need to be cognizant,” Sgt. Chris Starrett said. “We need to be safe, and we need to go down the road in a safe manner.”

The drone is the latest tool investigators are using.

The Iowa State patrol has been using them for about 18 months.

