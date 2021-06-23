Iowa reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 110 more cases Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 110 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

It’s the first day in more than a week that more than 100 new cases have been reported by the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,310 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,117 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,462,867 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,306 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,788,804 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 8.4 percent.

The state reported 69 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 19 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 21 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

