Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 110 more cases Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 110 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

It’s the first day in more than a week that more than 100 new cases have been reported by the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,310 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,117 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,462,867 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,306 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,788,804 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 8.4 percent.

The state reported 69 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 19 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 21 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Some drivers looking to fill up at Eastern Iowa Casey’s had to go elsewhere this weekend.
Several eastern Iowa Casey’s went without gas for part of the weekend

Latest News

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says
Iowa’s unemployment rate increases in May amid pandemic recovery
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Long-haul symptoms take toll on those who had COVID-19
The CDC is investigating an increase in reports of a cardiac condition in young people who have...
Iowa healthcare workers say unvaccinated patients account for majority of COVID-19 hospital admissions