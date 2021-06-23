Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources estimates derecho destroyed more than 4 million trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources estimates the derecho destroyed more than 4 million trees.

The new estimate comes more than 10 months since the storm ripped through the state.

August 10 will mark one year since the Derecho.

Since then, the DNR has surveyed acres of land across the state to learn just how many trees were damaged or destroyed.

The DNR estimates 4.4 million trees were lost in the storm.

They estimate 600,000 of those trees were in Polk County alone.

The DNR says that big of a loss comes with a multi-million dollar price tag.

They anticipate the lack of trees can increase energy costs.

The DNR estimates it will cost Iowans about $20 million a year.

They say this will partly go towards extra stormwater mitigation along with the increased energy costs.

