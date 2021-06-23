Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Harrison Ford injures shoulder on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set

FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13,...
FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2020.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming “Indiana Jones 5” after sustaining a shoulder injury on set. The 78-year-old was hurt rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday.

Production is expected to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.

Filming on the fifth installment in the series began earlier this month in the U.K. under the direction of James Mangold. The film is set to be released in July 2022.

Deadline first reported the news.

It’s not the first on-set injury for Ford. In 2014, he broke his leg on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming at Pinewood Studios in London.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Some drivers looking to fill up at Eastern Iowa Casey’s had to go elsewhere this weekend.
Several eastern Iowa Casey’s went without gas for part of the weekend

Latest News

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
New Iowa Center for School Mental Health to prepare schools, teachers to meet students’ mental health needs
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia’s John Warner
A buried treasure, nearly 100 years old, is found in the Great Lakes.
Diver finds 95-year-old message in a bottle
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation