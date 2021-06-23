Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds Office to appeal judge’s decision to permanently block mandatory waiting period for abortion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds said her office will be appealing the decision made by an Iowa judge that permanently blocked a 2020 law that imposed a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

Reynolds signed the bill into law almost a year ago.

The judge ruled the law violated a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that protects abortion rights.

“*I absolutely don’t agree on this decision,” Reynold said. “That’s what the process if for. We will appeal the decision, and we are pretty confident that we can get the outcome we are looking for.”

The state of Iowa has 30 days to decide whether to appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court.

