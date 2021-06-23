Dubuque city officials begin discussions on where to spend American Rescue Plan funds

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials have begun meeting with community members to discuss where the more than $26 million allocated to the city should go towards.

Teri Goodmann, the city’s director of strategic partnerships, explained the city received its first allocation of $13,261,141 on June 7. She mentioned some of the issues city leaders could address with the money include vaccine distribution, tourism rebound, assisting people who have fallen behind on paying utility bills, and helping out non-profits and local businesses.

“Our consensus regarding those most severely impacted was these were families, individuals, and businesses that deserved to have a first look when it came to some kind of funding disbursement,” Goodmann said.

The pandemic has hit many non-profits in the Dubuque area hard. One of those is Hills & Dales. Marilyn Althoff, its CEO, said they are still seeing its economic impact.

”Purchasing protective equipment yet, we have invested in some technology to continue to do all of the health screenings that are required for all of our staff and visitors,” Althoff said.

Althoff said they have done just over a quarter-million screenings since the pandemic began. They are also feeling the impact on their workforce.

”Right now we are experiencing a lot of overtime by our current employee population because we are down on our workforce,” Althoff said.

Even though she mentioned some priorities, Goodmann said they need to take their time when making any final decisions, that is because the United States Treasury Department will audit the city.

”Because of that we are taking a significant amount of time and preparing applications for nonprofits to demonstrate and audit their own experience over the pandemic so that we do know what the losses were across the board so that we can help them,” Goodmann said.

The city is required to submit an interim report to the Treasury Department on August 31. The interim report must cover activity from the date of the award to July 31, 2021. City officials say they are expecting to receive the second allocation around June 2022.

